Explore The Retreat at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino is more than just a casino!

The Retreat is the newest edition to the Soaring Eagle Properties family! With accommodations unlike any other in the Great Lakes Bay Region, the Retreat at Soaring Eagle features European design influences, bold colors and unlimited flexibility with different lodging options.

Plus it’s right in the middle of everything – the Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel is adjacent to the property, the Casino & Resort is only 1.5 miles away and Waabooz Run Golf Course is right around the corner.

Check out The Retreat here and check out Soaring Eagle for all your casino, vacation, water park & entertainment needs!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.