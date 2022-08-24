GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s an entity along the lakeshore in Muskegon that may be one of the most unique, educational, and fun groups of museums, perhaps in the entire state!
It’s the Lakeshore Museum Center and it’s comprised of the Muskegon Museum of History & Science, the Hackley & Hume Historic Site, and the Muskegon Museum of Business & Industry. All together, they offer cool exhibitions, hands-on activities and really fun programming in the summer but also going into the fall.
Lakeshore Museum Center
History & Science – 430 W. Clay Ave
Historic Sites – 484 W. Webster Ave
Business & Industry – 561 W. Western Ave
Muskegon
LakeshoreMuseum.org
