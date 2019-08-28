Explore the art scene in Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can’t visit the community of Saugatuck, without taking in the beautiful art scene there! There are lots of stunning galleries, like Roan & Black, a gallery filled with gorgeous and unique things for every spot inside your home. And, artwork you can put outside your home, so many great things there, take a look!

The owners of Roan & Black believe, everything has a story and our homes should really reflect that. They make it very easy to shop the store you can stop by the gallery, or head to their website, where you’ll find their artwork and furnishings, it can be viewed and even purchased online!

Roan & Black is also holding an event on October 5th. The “Midwest Bounty” Exhibition Opening, featuring artists from across the Midwest. It’s 6:30 to 9pm and you’re invited, there will be live music, food, and fun!

Roan & Black Arts, Furnishings and Gifts