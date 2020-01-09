Explore the 2020 GR Camper, Travel & RV Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show starts today and runs through Sunday at DeVos Place. Not only is it the largest RV Show in the state, it also recently made the list of top RV Shows in the country, according to RV Life magazine. Here to talk about everything going on at the show this weekend, is Mike Wilbraham.

You’ll find a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines spread out over 200,000+ square feet at DeVos Place. Along with new RV’s, we have a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, January 9: 3pm-9:30pm

Friday, January 10: 12pm-9:30pm

Saturday, January 11: 10am-9pm

Sunday, January 12: 11am-5pm

Admission:

Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door

Adult Multi-Day Ticket: $18 Online Only

Children 6-14: $4