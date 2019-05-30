Explore summer at Warner Camp

eightWest

Posted: May 30, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The end of the school year is almost here and that means finding activities that keep our kids busy. Summer camps are a great way for kids to make new friends and memories. As we continue to explore the South Haven Area, we found a great option, Warner Camp. Dr. David Burkard is here to talk to us more about it.

Warner Camp is a camp, conference, retreat center near South Haven that offers unique, life changing experiences to guests of all ages. Youth camps start in June and are for kids in 3rd-12th grade. They have a retreat center that is open year round and open to guests of all ages and welcomes all types of groups.  There is also RV park/camping open all summer for those who want to come see the camp just for a week or weekend.

