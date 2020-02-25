Explore small business loans at MSU Federal Credit Union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most important parts of starting a small business is making sure you have your finances in order.

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union offers a variety of options including small business loans, cash back credit cards and more.

MSU FCU provides financial services to the MSU community, their families and select employee and community groups. However, they also offer services to anyone who lives, works, worships, goes to school or owns a business in Oakland, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston and Macomb Counties.

Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.