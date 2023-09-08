GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re continuing our eatWest series and highlighting great local restaurants and connecting you with great deals to experience them.

This next one is one you’ve probably heard of — Real Seafood Company! Kimberly and Chef Jeremy joined us to share more about the restaurant.

Like the original location in downtown Ann Arbor (est. 1975), this contemporary seafood restaurant carries on the tradition of sourcing the freshest, sustainably sourced fish and highest quality shellfish from around the world with an emphasis on the waters of New England, the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico.

Real Seafood Company

141 Lyon NW, Grand Rapids

616-465-4240

RealSeafoodCoRestaurant.com

