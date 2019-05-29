Explore Preservation Lakes during the Parade of Homes

The Grand Rapids Spring Parade of Homes is just around the corner, a showcase of the most beautiful homes being built in the area. From stunning houses, to luxurious condominiums, there’s something for everyone. We had the opportunity to step inside some of this year’s most beautifully crafted homes at Eastbrook Home’s Preservation Lakes, here’s a sneak peek.

The Grand Rapids HBA 2019 Spring Parade of Homes is May 31 through June 15th. If you’re looking to start early, Eastbrook Homes is holding a Pr-Parade party, where you can tour one of the condos and one of the homes at Preservation Lakes. The party is this Thursday, May 30th from 4pm until 7pm.

Locations:

Willow Condominium

1009 Haven Drive, Byron Center

Cheese and wine board

Hearthside Home