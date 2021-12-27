Explore pop culture in the POPnology exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love movies and you love technology, you’re going to love a very hands-on exhibition that’s at the Grand Rapids Public Museum!

It’s called POPnology and it lets you explore some of the greatest works of pop culture, inspired by technology, innovation and imagination and as Rachael shows us, it’s the perfect indoor activity during Christmas break.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

272 Pearl St. NW – Grand Rapids
616-929-1700
GRPM.org/POPnology

