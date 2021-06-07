Explore one of the country’s largest urban historic districts at the Heritage Hill Garden Tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As things open back up, we’re excited to have more opportunities to explore things right in our backyard. In a few weeks, you’ll be able to enjoy a unique chance to see thirteen private gardens in one of the country’s largest urban historic districts which just so happens to be where our studio is!

Karen joins us today to tell us about the Heritage Hill Garden Tour and Pleasant Park Marketplace.

Heritage Hill Garden Tour and Pleasant Park Marketplace

Saturday, June 19th

Garden tour: 9am-3pm

Marketplace: 9am-4pm

616-459-8950

HeritageHillWeb.org