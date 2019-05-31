Explore Michigan’s rich maritime history

Michigan and the Great Lakes have a rich maritime heritage. As many folks know, our lakes are an important route for transportation back then, and still to this day!

There’s also been lots of sunken ships, although these days, you’re more likely to see and hear about all the fun boating and racing that takes place on the water.

The Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven tells all these stories and is also dedicated to the preservation of our Great Lakes.

And it’s not your average museum, you can explore five separate buildings, for a fun and educational experience. Rachael got the chance to stop by, and check it out!

The Michigan Maritime Museum is open year round, though some might tell you, it’s best when you experience it right now, during the warm months. You can purchase tickets online for on water experiences like the also take advantage of daily boating excursions.

There are always fun things happening at the museum, boat shows, and fish boils. They also offer educational opportunities to the public and for school and education groups.

Michigan Maritime Museum