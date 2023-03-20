GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – March is moving along so quickly there’s March Madness happening and we know a lot of you are planning Spring Break trips and fun adventures for the months to come! We’ve got an idea to share with you today, how about about a trip to Northern Michigan during May to celebrate Michigan Wine Month!

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is hosting its popular Wine Coast Weekend May 12th through the 14th featuring some of the biggest and best wineries in Michigan and great food and a whole lot more!

Wine Coast Weekend

May 12th – 14th

