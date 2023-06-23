GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- If you love exploring fun and delicious places to eat, you’re really going to enjoy a new series we’re kicking off today called EatWest, and we’re starting with a great spot in downtown Grand Rapids. Max’s South Seas Hideaway was recently voted Best Place in Grand Rapids for Cocktails in the 2023 Grandtastic Awards. We have Mark Sellers with us to talk about this unique spot for food and drink!

Max’s South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Ave SW

616-551-0016

MaxsTiki.com

Sponsored by Max’s South Seas Hideaway.