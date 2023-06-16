GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you enjoy spending a day or two out on the water in the summer, there’s a great option to do so on Lake Michigan with live music, drinks and snacks! Aquastar Cruises is the only ship that cruises both Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan with public tours and private charters.

This is a great way to tour the lakes and take in some of the best views and sunsets the Muskegon lakeshore has to offer. It’s a great idea for date night or an outing with a big group of friends. They offer afternoon cruises, sunset cruises and live music several times a month. Aquastar Cruises also offer specialty cruises throughout the summer – you can view their calendar of upcoming theme nights before you book!

Aquastar Cruises

560 Mart Street, Muskegon

info@aquastarcruises.com

231-903-0669

AquastarCruises.com

