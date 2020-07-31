Explore historic Marsh Field with the Muskegon Clippers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you think of summer, you often think of baseball – sitting in the stands, the crack of the bat – it’s one of our favorite pastimes!

Muskegon is home to Muskegon Clippers Baseball, a summer collegiate league with lots of up and coming, talented players, who are doing great things in the sport.

The Clippers play at historic Marsh Field in Muskegon where Rachael got the chance to catch up with the team owner and the head coach to learn more about the team and the fun experience they offer to baseball fans!

>>>Take a look!

Sponsored by the Muskegon Clippers.