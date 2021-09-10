Explore farms, breweries and wineries along the Lake Michigan coast at Lakeshore Harvest Country

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a great way to explore family farms, agriculture and even wine and beer, Lakeshore Harvest Country is the perfect place to visit!
Located between South Haven and Saugatuck, it’s a great way to explore the lakeshore! Dawn and Jack join us to tell us what they’re all about!
Lakeshore Harvest Country
Several locations between South Haven and Saugatuck
info@lakeshoreharvestcountry.com
269-236-6312
LakeshoreHarvestCountry.com
Sponsored by Lakeshore Harvest Country.