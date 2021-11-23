Explore downtown Holland this holiday season with a variety of events!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is this Thursday and Christmas is about a month away! To make this season feel extra merry and bright, the Holland Area Visitors Bureau is hosting a variety of cheerful events to enjoy this November and December in downtown Holland.

Celebrate the Holidays in Holland

Kerstmarkt – Fridays & Saturdays through December 11th
Small Business Saturday – November 27th
Parade of Lights – November 30th
Sinterklaas Eve – December 3rd
