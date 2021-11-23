Explore downtown Holland this holiday season with a variety of events!

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested four people in connection to the 2020 shooting death of a man in Albion.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said Wilbert James Lowe, 36, Thomas Harding Smith, 40, Aubrey Paris Gonzales, 21, and Drelen Ahmad Haynes, 21, were arrested for the murder of Quinton Danell Williams. All of the suspects are from Albion.