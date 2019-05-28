Explore Cogdal Vineyards Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We love to talk about winemaking. There's a place in South Haven where you can learn about that very interesting process, taste delicious wine and enjoy a really beautiful setting, it's Cogdal Vineyards.

It has a unique story too, a husband and wife team who decided to turn the family farm into a vineyard.

Cogdal Vineyards - Events

Saturday, June 1 - Down Dogs Drinking & Dancing

Saturday, June 8 - South Haven Birthday celebration from noon-5pm

Saturday, June 15 - Lake Michigan Shore Wine Festival at Warren Dunes State Park

Cogdal Vineyards