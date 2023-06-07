GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The village of Ada is inviting you to get out and explore with a series of food-centered events. It’s a chance to visit some great small businesses and enjoy some terrific food. Cynthia Hagedorn is the woman behind it all and she joins us, along with one of the chefs taking part in the fun event, Joe Peebles, from Garage Bar Ada.

Progressive Tastings – Ada Village

Wed. June 14 The History Hop Tasting

Start: 5 p.m. at Leonard Park – Ada Bridge

Hosting Locations: Schnitz, Nonnas & Garage Bar

Greeting Locations: Godwin’s Ada Village Hardware & Plumfield Books

Walk to Legacy Park for Music on the Lawn

Greetings from Parks and Recreation

Thurs. June 22 The Taste of Ada

Start: 4 p.m. Ada Village Pharmacy & Wellness

Hosting Locations: Gravel Bottom, Zeytins & Schnitz

Greeting Locations: Beyond Laurel and Jack

Thurs. July 13 The Americana Tasting Experience

Start: 4 p.m. Croft Haus

Hosting Locations: Gravel Bottom, Garage Bar Ada & Mudpenny

Greeting Locations: LMCU & Gina’s Boutique

Thurs. July 27 Cocktail Crew

Start: 4 p.m.: The James Boutique

Hosting Locations: Mudpenny, Garage Bar Ada & Schnitz

Greeting Locations: Pursuit Gifts & Plumfield Books

Thurs. August 10 Chicks and Chocolate

TBA

Tues. August 15 The Ada International Tasting Experience

Start: 4 p.m. Pursuit Gift Shop

Hosting Locations: Gravel Bottom Brewery & Zeytins

Greeting Locations: Croft Haus & The James Boutique

Thurs. August 24 Chef’s Choice

Start: 4 p.m. Plumfield Books

Hosting Locations: Mudpenny & Zeytins

Greeting Locations: Croft Haus & The James Boutique