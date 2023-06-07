GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The village of Ada is inviting you to get out and explore with a series of food-centered events. It’s a chance to visit some great small businesses and enjoy some terrific food. Cynthia Hagedorn is the woman behind it all and she joins us, along with one of the chefs taking part in the fun event, Joe Peebles, from Garage Bar Ada.
Progressive Tastings – Ada Village
Wed. June 14 The History Hop Tasting
Start: 5 p.m. at Leonard Park – Ada Bridge
Hosting Locations: Schnitz, Nonnas & Garage Bar
Greeting Locations: Godwin’s Ada Village Hardware & Plumfield Books
Walk to Legacy Park for Music on the Lawn
Greetings from Parks and Recreation
Thurs. June 22 The Taste of Ada
Start: 4 p.m. Ada Village Pharmacy & Wellness
Hosting Locations: Gravel Bottom, Zeytins & Schnitz
Greeting Locations: Beyond Laurel and Jack
Thurs. July 13 The Americana Tasting Experience
Start: 4 p.m. Croft Haus
Hosting Locations: Gravel Bottom, Garage Bar Ada & Mudpenny
Greeting Locations: LMCU & Gina’s Boutique
Thurs. July 27 Cocktail Crew
Start: 4 p.m.: The James Boutique
Hosting Locations: Mudpenny, Garage Bar Ada & Schnitz
Greeting Locations: Pursuit Gifts & Plumfield Books
Thurs. August 10 Chicks and Chocolate
TBA
Tues. August 15 The Ada International Tasting Experience
Start: 4 p.m. Pursuit Gift Shop
Hosting Locations: Gravel Bottom Brewery & Zeytins
Greeting Locations: Croft Haus & The James Boutique
Thurs. August 24 Chef’s Choice
Start: 4 p.m. Plumfield Books
Hosting Locations: Mudpenny & Zeytins
Greeting Locations: Croft Haus & The James Boutique