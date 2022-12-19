GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t heard about something called the Demographic Cliff you’ll want to listen to this segment because it can and certainly will have implications felt across the country and in the state of Michigan. To talk to us about what this cliff is and what it means are Nate and Jim from US Staffing.

What is the Demographic Cliff?

Simply described-a significant decline nationally in college enrollment in the year 2025 through 2029

There’s projected to be a 15% plummet in college enrollment here in Michigan during those time periods. Or, a decline of hundreds-of-thousands students over that 4 year period.

These are Gen Z-ers who are 10 to 25 years old

For a number of reasons there is a predicted crash in number of Gen Z’s entering college and then into the workforce with a college degree

