GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something festive to do with the family this weekend or anytime during the holiday season, we’ve got the perfect place! Winter Wonderland is back for its second year at the Gilmore Car Museum, with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience on the museum’s beautiful 90-acre campus.

Presented by Hagerty, Winter Wonderland is unlike any other holiday lights show attraction you can imagine. Guests can enjoy a driving tour through the lighted grounds, surrounded by festive music and decorations, then head indoors to meet Santa Claus and explore the Festival of Trees throughout galleries filled with hundreds of classic cars.

Today we have Josh in studio to tell us all about it.

Gilmore Car Museum

Friday, November 25 – Friday, December 30

Open weekly Thursday-Sunday, 5pm-9pm

Adults: $20 at the door, $17.50 online, children (5-17): $12 at the door, $9.50 online

6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners

269-671-5089

GilmoreCarMuseum.org

