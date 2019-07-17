Experience the music of The Beatles this week

In the summertime it seems we're also very busy enjoying the outdoors, cooking out with family and friends, sitting on the porch back patio. We found a community where all those things happen a lot, where neighbors really enjoy their quality of life in a very comfortable setting.

We're talking about Oaks of Rockford, a 55 and older community that allows you to downsize without compromise. We stopped by their annual Summer Picnic to see what's going on there!