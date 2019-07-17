Experience the music of The Beatles this week

The British Invasion is coming to West Michigan. This Thursday and Friday you can experience the Music of The Beatles like never before. The Grand Rapids Symphony will host the Classical Mystery Tour at Cannonsburg Ski Area to put on this spectacular show. We’re excited to have Jim Owen in studio with us today.
Grand Rapids Symphony’s Picnic Pops with “Here Comes the Sun: A Tribute to the Beatles”
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 18-19
- Gates open at 5:45 p.m.
- Cannonsburg Ski Area, 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE
- Lawn seats in advance are $20 adults, $5 students
- All tickets are $5 more the day of the show. Call (616) 454-9451 or go online to GRSymphony.org