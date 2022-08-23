GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.

Ana from Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill joins us today to show us all the delicious food and drinks they offer!

Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill

1848 E. Sherman Rd – Muskegon

231-737-5010

NEW LOCATION: Coming soon in North Muskegon

LosAmigosMuskegon.com

