GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to try a variety of delicious foods and flavors and enjoy entertainment for the whole family, you should head to East Grand Rapids this Thursday for Taste of East Grand Rapids. The Gaslight Village Business Association is pulling out all the stops. We have Guney from Pera Pizzeria and Ahmé from Pilates in East here to talk about it!

The Taste of East Grand Rapids

Thursday, August 17

5:30 pm-8:30 pm

Gaslight Village / East Grand Rapids

Benefiting Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GoGaslight.com/TasteOfEast