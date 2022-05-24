GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Whether you’re to the lakeshore for business or pleasure, the Holiday Inn Grand Haven-Spring Lake can make it feel like you’re on a luxury vacation.

If you’re looking to relax along the river, Burger Theory, their on-site restaurant—has a modern feel and a stellar menu, or opt for just drinks at the Tiki Bar. The hotel also has an indoor pool, outdoor pool (seasonal) and indoor hot tub. They are the only full-service hotel in the Spring Lake/Grand Haven area and offer many amenities for their hotel guests and others stopping by for a bit to eat. They also offer two main ballrooms and a smaller break-out meeting room for rent. You can book their hotel for wedding receptions, conferences and special events.

During the summer they also have kid friendly activities.

Holiday Inn Grand Haven-Spring Lake

940 W. Savidge

Spring Lake

616.846.1000

