GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!
Today we have Matt from the Gardens along with Linda Hart from the Holland Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Magic at the Mill
Windmill Island Gardens – Holland
Fridays & Saturdays, December 2-17, 5pm-9pm
Tickets must be pre-purchased at Magic.WindmillIsland.com
$10 for adults, $5 for kids
Kerstmarkt – European outdoor Christmas market
8th Street Marketplace – corner of 8th St. & Pine Avenue
Friday, December 9th & Saturday, December 10th
Sponsored by the Holland Convention & Visitors Bureau.