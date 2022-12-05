GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!

Today we have Matt from the Gardens along with Linda Hart from the Holland Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Magic at the Mill

Windmill Island Gardens – Holland

Fridays & Saturdays, December 2-17, 5pm-9pm

Tickets must be pre-purchased at Magic.WindmillIsland.com

$10 for adults, $5 for kids

Kerstmarkt – European outdoor Christmas market

8th Street Marketplace – corner of 8th St. & Pine Avenue

Friday, December 9th & Saturday, December 10th

Sponsored by the Holland Convention & Visitors Bureau.