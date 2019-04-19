eightWest

Experience food and culture at the Bengali New Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This weekend you can new food and culture as the Bangladeshi Community of West Michigan holds its annual New Year Celebration. Here to tell us more about the big event are Innas Al Razi and Prajna Paramita.

It is the celebration of the New Year's Day of the Bengali Lunar Calendar and referred to as Pohela Boisakh.

The Bengali Community is an integral part of West Michigan. This event exposes their children to their rich cultural heritage and brings cultural diversity to our West Michigan Community.  

