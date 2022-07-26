GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bowerman Blueberries is known and loved by many in West Michigan and we have something exciting to share today! They’ve recently opened Bowerman’s on 8th – it’s a bakery and cafe right in the heart of downtown Holland. Their blueberry-themed bakery and cafe boasts a full breakfast and lunch menu along with an espresso bar. Some of their amazing menu items include a blueberry smoked brisket sandwich with blueberry BBQ sauce, a blueberry brie grilled cheese and a bunch of desserts!

>>>Amie joins us as part of our Destin8tion West series!

Bowerman’s on 8th

2 E. 8th St. – Holland

616-738-3099

RealBlueberries.com

Sponsored by Bowerman’s on 8th.