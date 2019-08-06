Experience African culture at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) This weekend you get a chance to learn so much about the African culture at the very first A Glimpse of Africa Festival.

This is a Free-Family Friendly one day event that will showcase the rich, diverse, and beautiful cultures from different African countries, through fashion, art, food, dance, music, poetry, Art and Craft.

There will be authentic foods, with mouthwatering dishes from several Africa countries, the vendors are from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa Eritrea. You can also take in Fashion designers and models showcasing a variety of African clothing and vendors selling authentic African prints, carvings and other merchandise.