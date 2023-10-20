GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Our favorite part of Fridays is introducing you to amazing local restaurants: ones you may know and love, or maybe new ones to put on your bucket list!

Today we’re going to introduce you to all the flavors of JungleBird in Kalamazoo. Alec and James join us today as a part of our eatWest series.

If you want to try the amazing food, you can get a $100 gift card for only $50! Click the link below to get the special eatWest deal.

JungleBird

155 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo

269-743-7038

JungleBirdKzoo.com

Sponsored by JungleBird.