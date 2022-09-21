GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As substance use and overdoses continue to rise, so does the need for treatment. Mariah DeYoung from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is with us today to talk about their expanded offering of services to support a person’s entire recovery journey. Pine Rest has seen a reduction in their waitlist due to their recent expansion, which allows patients to receive treatment sooner. Their staff is usually able to get someone into treatment within 1-2 days now!

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Expanded Services: Sub-Acute Detox, short-term residential, daily program, interventions

866-852-4001

PineRest.org/Addiction

