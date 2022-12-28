GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter.

Robb from Exodus Place joins us today along with past member, Chip, to talk about how they help in those in the community experiencing homelessness.

Exodus Place

616-242-9130

Support: ExodusPlace.org/Donate

ExodusPlace.org

Sponsored by Exodus Place.