Exciting news and concert announcements from Soaring Eagle Casino!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s some exciting gaming news just announced from Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! We learned this week that they’re announcing a partnership to create Eagle Casino and Sports, for online games and sportsbook. You’ll be able to play your favorite slots and table games online and make sports bets online and in person at the casino, which is set to be launched early next year.

But you don’t have to wait that long to enjoy some great entertainment at the casino and resort! We’ve got 2 new concerts to announce today! First up, Air Supply, a mainstay of the 70s and 80s is coming in concert on January 21st – tickets go on sale this Saturday. Tickets are also on sale Saturday to see Chicago in concert on April 9th – those are some great ideas for stocking stuffers! For Motown fans out there, it’s the The Sounds of Motown featuring The Four Tops and The Temptations on November 27th! Dustin Lynch is at the Entertainment Hall on December 3rd. Enjoy The Sounds of the Season with the Beach Boys on December 17th.

So many great musical acts coming to the casino! If you’re there for a show, why not make a weekend of it with the family and take the chill off at the Waterpark! Thanksgiving weekend they’ll be hosting their Pajama Jam – there’s fun with crafts, scavenger hunts, story times and movies. All December long you can enjoy their Holly Dayz with great holiday fun with a visit from Frozen characters, a weekend with a hot cocoa bar, Polar Express and breakfast with Santa. Click here for all the details! If you need a gift for the holidays, you could also get a Soaring Eagle Gift Card!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.