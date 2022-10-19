GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s going to be merry and musical at Soaring Eagle Casino.

Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows! Just announced is an adult-only event on Saturday, November 26th called Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. Enjoy delicious taste of holiday-themed dishes from the area’s top restaurants along with special themed spirit samples from national and local distilleries. Plus, they’ll be serving up some amazing entertainment. They also just announced two new concerts coming to the Entertainment Hall: Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th. On December 9th, it’s a throwback to the 80s with Loverboy and Night Ranger!



Also, it’s getting spooky at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark where it’s Halloween all month long! Every weekend has themed events and fun things for kids and families including crafts, movies, monster mashes, and even pumpkin painting!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.