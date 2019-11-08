Exciting additions for Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the kids grow up and move away we often want to downsize our homes, but if you still live an active lifestyle the traditional senior living community might not appeal to you. That’s why we love getting to shine a light on Oaks of Rockford, where they do things a little differently!

eightWest has been telling you about the Oaks of Rockford for several years. The community is open to residents 55 and older and continues to grow. Two is now open! It is a resort community that provides a rejuvenating and engaged lifestyle in affordable luxury.

Homes range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet with a two-car attached garage and beautiful covered porches. Residents have access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen, party room, and state-of-the-art fitness facility. They have recently opened their new model center. You can custom design your home or there are model homes available.

All homes are ranch style homes that offer low maintenance condo living with more privacy and more outdoor space. Lawn maintenance is included and each home comes with a seven year warranty.

It’s a way to downsize your home and maximize your lifestyle.

Open House