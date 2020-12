GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is a Health clinic that provides medical, dental, behavioral health and spiritual care. They serve a large Latino/Hispanic population, which has been hit particularly hard during the COVID pandemic.

Ed and Laura join us today to tell us about the services they provide to our community and how we can help them continue to do so.

Exalta Health

2060 Division Ave S. – Grand Rapids

616-475-8446

ExaltaHealth.org

