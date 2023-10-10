GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit clinic offering an integrated healthcare model providing medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, and spiritual counseling for people who are uninsured, underinsured and refugees.

The Hispanic Center is a nonprofit that provides a plethora of services to the Hispanic community, such as Family Support Services, Language Services, Workforce Development and Youth Education Services.

Today, we have Rosemary from Exalta Health and Gabriela from the Hispanic Center.

Exalta Health Reception: An Evening of Gratitude

October 24 at 5 p.m.

Meijer Gardens

Make reservations by October 17

Exalta Health

2060 Division Ave S. – Grand Rapids

616-475-8446

ExaltaHealth.org

Sponsored by Exalta Health.