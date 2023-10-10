GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit clinic offering an integrated healthcare model providing medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, and spiritual counseling for people who are uninsured, underinsured and refugees.
The Hispanic Center is a nonprofit that provides a plethora of services to the Hispanic community, such as Family Support Services, Language Services, Workforce Development and Youth Education Services.
Today, we have Rosemary from Exalta Health and Gabriela from the Hispanic Center.
Exalta Health Reception: An Evening of Gratitude
October 24 at 5 p.m.
Meijer Gardens
Make reservations by October 17
Exalta Health
2060 Division Ave S. – Grand Rapids
616-475-8446
ExaltaHealth.org
