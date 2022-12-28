GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit that provides an integrated health model consisting of medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and spiritual care in the Burton Heights neighborhood of Grand Rapids. They provide this care to those who are uninsured, underinsured or refugees.

Today we have the president of Exalta Health, Ed, and two of the board members, Doris and Antonia, with us to talk about how Exalta helps serve the community.

Exalta Health

2060 Division Ave S. – Grand Rapids

616-475-8446

ExaltaHealth.org

Sponsored by Exalta Health.