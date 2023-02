GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is an operation that provides quality care to ANYONE who is in need physically, emotionally, and spiritually and they serve best when working with partners like the Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association and the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute.

Today we’re joined by Aundrea, Ashlie and Ed to talk about this special partnership.

Exalta Health

2060 Division Ave S. – Grand Rapids

616-475-8446

ExaltaHealth.org

Sponsored by Exalta Health.