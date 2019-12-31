Exalta Health – more than just a health care clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The Van Andel Institute provides hope to people in our community through their extensive research for diseases like Parkinson’s and cancer. They are committed to improving the health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations. A key way they are able to partake in the widespread research is through the money raised for the institute. Through various events held around the country, funds are raised to help further the research and educational opportunities at Van Andel Institute. Various events include Minis on the Mac, the Chicago and New York marathons, and even smaller scale events like 5K walks/runs and high school football games. Individuals are able to participate in these events so they can raise money for the diseases that may have impacted their life in some way.

The beautiful part is, every single dollar raised at all of these events goes right back to the research being done at the institute. For more information on how you can get involved with Van Andel Institute, by either planning or participating in a fundraising event, head to vai.org