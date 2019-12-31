Exalta Health – more than just a health care clinic

Having access to affordable health care is a conversation that seems to dominate public policy conversations. Did you know, there’s a local place that works to provide affordable health care to people with limited resources? Exalta Health is more than just a health care clinic. Today we got a chance to sit down with their out-going President, Bill Paxton and their incoming leader, Dan Takens to talk about Exalta and providing health care to our communities.
Exalta Health
Clinica Centro
2060 Division Ave S Grand Rapids
South Clinic at Streams of Hope
280 60th Street SE, Grand Rapids
616.475.8446
exaltahealth.org