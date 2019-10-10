Exalta Health – more than a health care clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Health care is a basic need we all seek and is not always accessible to everyone. Exalta Health works with this vulnerable community and gives them more than just a health care clinic.
At Exalta Health they are aiming to give compassionate, holistic medical care that includes the whole body, mind and spirit and is willing to help patients work through barriers like transportation, food, and housing. They are still mainly a medical/dental clinic but with collaboration with other resources in our community they want to help people move towards health and wholeness.
The Average Exalta Health Patient
- Working Full Time
- No Health Insurance
- No Dental Insurance
- Income is less than 100% federal poverty index
Exalta Health in 2018
- 1,350 Medical Patients Served
- 1,050 Dental Patients Served
- 8,097 Total Services Provided
- 238 Volunteered a total of 522 hours each month
Exalta Health Services
- Primary and urgent medical care
- Primary and urgent dental care
- Integrated behavioral heal screenings and consultations
- Case and care management
- Spiritual care services
- Financial and insurance navigation
Exalta Health
- Clinica Centro
- 2060 Division Ave S Grand Rapids
- South Clinic at Streams of Hope
- 280 60th Street SE, Grand Rapids
- 616.475.8446
- exaltahealth.org