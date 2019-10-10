Exalta Health – more than a health care clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Health care is a basic need we all seek and is not always accessible to everyone. Exalta Health works with this vulnerable community and gives them more than just a health care clinic.

At Exalta Health they are aiming to give compassionate, holistic medical care that includes the whole body, mind and spirit and is willing to help patients work through barriers like transportation, food, and housing. They are still mainly a medical/dental clinic but with collaboration with other resources in our community they want to help people move towards health and wholeness.

The Average Exalta Health Patient

Working Full Time

No Health Insurance

No Dental Insurance

Income is less than 100% federal poverty index

Exalta Health in 2018

1,350 Medical Patients Served

1,050 Dental Patients Served

8,097 Total Services Provided

238 Volunteered a total of 522 hours each month

Exalta Health Services

Primary and urgent medical care

Primary and urgent dental care

Integrated behavioral heal screenings and consultations

Case and care management

Spiritual care services

Financial and insurance navigation

Exalta Health