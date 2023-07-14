GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit clinic that offers Medical primary care, Dental primary and preventative care, Vision care, Behavioral Health care and spiritual guidance for people who are uninsured, underinsured and refugees. They’re hosting their 20th Annual Golf Outing on August 14! The event is a four-person scramble and allows players to have fun with old friends and meet new ones, supporting a great cause.
For more information about the golf outing or to register as a player or sponsor, click here.
Exalta Health Golf Outing
Monday, August 14
Stonewater Country Club
7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Caledonia
Exalta Health
2060 Division Ave S. – Grand Rapids
616-475-8446
