Exalta Health hosting ArtFeast 9, find out how you can donate while being a part of Terri DeBoer’s art piece!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health offers accessible and integrated healthcare to a patient community that may otherwise go without care. The team at Exalta cared for more than four thousand patients in 2020 and now, they’re hosting their first fundraiser of the year, which Terri was able to take part in, called ArtFeast 9. This virtual auction will take place May 6th and feature the work of local artists and ways to help Exalta Health. Proceeds from auction items and registration sales help provide quality, accessible healthcare to our community.

>>>Take a look!

Terri and artist Pamela Alderman worked together to create an art piece (“Butterfly Effect”) with 108 tiles – you can purchase one for a $100 donation and will receive an 8×10 print of the piece! To donate, click here.

ArtFeast 9 Fundraiser

Benefitting Exalta Health

Virtual Auction: May 6th

ExaltaHealth.org

616-475-8446

Sponsored by Exalta Health.