GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of Grand Rapids most artistic fundraisers is set for next week.
The 10th annual Art Feast helps provide funding for the great work of Exalta Health. After two years of hosting the event virtually, it is now back in person next week at the High Five GR. Terri has once again teamed up with artist Joel Schoon-Tanis to create one of the pieces which will be up for auction!
You can register to attend the event by clicking here!
Exalta Health ArtFeast10
Thursday, May 5th
5:30pm-8:30pm
The High Five GR – 19 La Grave Ave SE – Grand Rapids
ExaltaHealth.org
Exalta Health
2060 Division S. – Grand Rapids
616-475-1326
ExaltaHealth.org
Sponsored by Exalta Health.