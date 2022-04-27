GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of Grand Rapids most artistic fundraisers is set for next week.

The 10th annual Art Feast helps provide funding for the great work of Exalta Health. After two years of hosting the event virtually, it is now back in person next week at the High Five GR. Terri has once again teamed up with artist Joel Schoon-Tanis to create one of the pieces which will be up for auction!

You can register to attend the event by clicking here!

Thursday, May 5th

5:30pm-8:30pm

The High Five GR – 19 La Grave Ave SE – Grand Rapids

2060 Division S. – Grand Rapids

616-475-1326

ExaltaHealth.org

