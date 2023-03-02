GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) It’s time to start thinking about home projects and landscaping ideas for when the weather gets warmer and .we know a place that is full of inspiration: the West Michigan Home and Garden Show!

It kicks off this Thursday and runs all weekend. Visitors can check out every product and service for your home and garden with 300 businesses represented, most of them West Michigan businesses. Visitors can walk through and enjoy 13 indoor gardens.

The West Michigan Home and Garden Show also features speakers on several stages throughout DeVos Place. Learn about a wide variety of topics from houseplants to the hottest interior design trends and cooking demonstrations.

Plus, check out the Garden and Art Market where you can shop booths of garden accessories, plants and gifts.

On Saturday, it’s Family Day. That includes Free admission before noon for kids 14 and under, plus loads of activities, events, features, crafts and seminars for kids and parents and grandparents.

West Michigan Home and Garden Show

DeVos Place

Thursday, March 2 3pm-9pm

Friday, March 3 12pm-9:30pm

Saturday, March 4 10am-9pm

Sunday, March 5 11am-6pm

Adult: $12

Child (6-14): $5

Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18

GRHomeShow.com

