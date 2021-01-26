Every Woman’s Place helps victims of domestic and sexual violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many victims of domestic and sexual violence, finding help is not only challenging but also terrifying.

Every Woman’s Place is the only dual service agency that provides both residential and non- residential services for those in need in Muskegon County.

Kim and Anje join us today to tell us about the resources and services they provide.

Every Woman’s Place

Main Location: 1221 W. Laketon Ave. – Muskegon

24 Hour Crisis Line: 231-722-3333

Satellite locations in Muskegon Heights and Whitehall

EveryWomansPlace.org