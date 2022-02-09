Everdry Waterproofing raising money for Special Olympics at this year’s Polar Plunge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You’ve seen us talk to the team at Everdry Waterproofing over the years about how they can help improve your home but they also work hard to help our local community!

Once again their team is participating in this year’s Polar Plunge benefiting the Special Olympics – Rob joins us to tell us about how you can help!

EVERDRY WATERPROOFING “$1,000 MATCH” CHALLENGE!! = $×2!

EVERDRY will match every dollar donated to this page or dropped off to me at Everdry up to $1,000! Help us Help our friends at Special Olympics Michigan!

2022 Grand Rapids Polar Plunge

February 19th @ LMCU Ballpark

PlungeMI.org

To donate, click here

Everdry Waterproofing Bowling Fundraiser for Special Olympics

Sunday, February 13th from 12:30pm-3:30pm

Park Center Lanes on 28th St. in Wyoming

Bowling registration opens @ noon

Cash only

More details here