Everdry Waterproofing Polar Plunge team raised $21,000 for the Special Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to say a big congrats to our friends at Everdry! This past Saturday, they took part in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

Of course, this year things were different and they had to come up with a fun plan! So they took to the sledding hill at Richmond Park with assistance from Grand Rapids Fire & Police. The Everdry plungers hit it out of the park. The statewide fundraising goal was set at $500,000 and overall raised more than $650,000. Their team alone raised more than $21,000 – number 2 in the state and Rob himself raised close to $9,000! This was their 11th year doing the Polar Plunge and each year, their team grows and their costumes get better and more creative!

>>>Take a look!