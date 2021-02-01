Everdry Waterproofing joins the Special Olympics Polar Plunge for their 11th year!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Think about something in life that you are passionate about, something so close to your heart that you give it your all and encourage others to get involved and do the same!

For one of our clients, that passion is the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Rob and his team from Everdry Waterproofing go all out for the Polar Plunge and this year’s event will be their 11th plunge!

Each year their team grows and their costumes get better and more creative!… this year’s event, like so many other things will be virtual and we wanted to share a video that Rob shared with us about the event and what it means to their team.

>>>Take a look!

To help donate to their fundraiser, click here.

Sponsored by Everdry Waterproofing.