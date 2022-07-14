GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hospice of Michigan is hosting 2 exciting fundraising events just before and just after Labor Day. Today we have Barbara Anderson from Hospice of Michigan and Jenn Groendyke with Lacks Enterprises.
An Evening With Hemingway
September 7th at 6pm
The Listening Room
W/ author & cocktail expert Philip Greene
Hemingway’s favorite cocktails
Tickets: $150/person
HOM.org/Hemingway-GR
Tuesdays with Morrie 25th Anniversary
Performances of the play on August 31st & September 4th
Wealthy Theatre
Tickets: $50, includes a cocktail reception, the play and a talk back after the performance
WealthyTheatre.org
Hospice of Michigan
HOM.org/Donations
24/7 Contact Center: 888-247-5701
