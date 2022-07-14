GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hospice of Michigan is hosting 2 exciting fundraising events just before and just after Labor Day. Today we have Barbara Anderson from Hospice of Michigan and Jenn Groendyke with Lacks Enterprises.

An Evening With Hemingway September 7th at 6pm

The Listening Room

W/ author & cocktail expert Philip Greene

Hemingway’s favorite cocktails

Tickets: $150/person

HOM.org/Hemingway-GR Tuesdays with Morrie 25th Anniversary Performances of the play on August 31st & September 4th

Wealthy Theatre

Tickets: $50, includes a cocktail reception, the play and a talk back after the performance

WealthyTheatre.org

Hospice of Michigan

HOM.org/Donations

24/7 Contact Center: 888-247-5701

Sponsored by Hospice of Michigan.